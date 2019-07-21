UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:00 PM

PTI leaders call on CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders from Narowal Amjad Khan Kakar and Naeemullah Khan Kakar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Sunday.

The CM, while talking to them, said that the PTI has become the most popular party of the country. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to change the fate of the country. He said the era of loot and plunder would not come back.

Usman Buzdar said that the previous rulers looted resources of the people neglecting masses and now the people have rejected them, he added.

The CM said the PTI is the only party which would steer the country out of crises.

PTI leader Amjad Kakar said that the PTI government was people's government, he expressed confidence in the PTI leadership. He said they would extend support to the chief minister in his efforts to serve masses. Provincial Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah was also present.

