Open Menu

PTI Must Choose Reconciliation Over Confrontation: Dr. Musadik

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM

PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik

Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Musadik Malik, said on Saturday that the Prime Minister invited all the political stakeholders to sit together for a charter of reconciliation to achieve economic freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Musadik Malik, said on Saturday that the Prime Minister invited all the political stakeholders to sit together for a charter of reconciliation to achieve economic freedom.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Tehreek-e-Insaf should choose the way of political reconciliation instead of chaos and anarchy through protest.

In response to a question concerning the Foreign Minister's chairmanship of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization, he stated that the purpose was to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), of which the Foreign Minister will be a key player.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

2 minutes ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

2 minutes ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

12 minutes ago
 PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairpe ..

PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 perso ..

Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities

7 minutes ago
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

12 minutes ago
 Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues

7 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patrioti ..

Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor

7 minutes ago
 WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water ..

WHH Pakistan, AGAHE organise event ON World Water Day 2024

58 seconds ago
 Punjab Health Minister pays visit to review revamp ..

Punjab Health Minister pays visit to review revamping projects HFH

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan