PTI must choose reconciliation over confrontation: Dr. Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Musadik Malik, said on Saturday that the Prime Minister invited all the political stakeholders to sit together for a charter of reconciliation to achieve economic freedom.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Tehreek-e-Insaf should choose the way of political reconciliation instead of chaos and anarchy through protest.

In response to a question concerning the Foreign Minister's chairmanship of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization, he stated that the purpose was to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), of which the Foreign Minister will be a key player.