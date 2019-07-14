PTI supporting Sanjarni as Senate chairman: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that PTI was whole-heartedly supporting Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and the no-trust motion against Sanjrani was like the out of season move.

The chief minister, in a statement issued here, said the opposition parties had submitted the no-confidence motion against the chairman Senate for personal benefits.

He said the whole nation knew that Sanjrani had run the house in line with democratic and parliamentary norms and traditions.

He said every move of the opposition would be responded in a befitting manner and the no-trust move would fail.

He said the seat of the chairman Senate was the legitimate right of Sanjrani who belonged to Balochistan.