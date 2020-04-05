PUC demands waiver of four months power bills of mosques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has urged the government to waive four month power bills of mosques and seminaries and include mosques staff in Government relief programme.

In a letter written to Prime Minister chairman PUC Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the income of mosques has reduced drastically due to persistent closure and decrease in visitors of mosques, said a press release,