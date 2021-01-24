UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Assembly Session Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 11:40 PM

Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Assembly will be in session to take up official business pertaining to the Irrigation Department and for laying two ordinances to be held at the assembly chambers on January 25 (tomorrow) at 2 p.

m.

The 28th session of the 17th Assembly will be chaired by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The session has been convened by the Governor Punjab.

Various calling attention notices will also be answered duringthe session.

Related Topics

Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Business Punjab January Punjab Assembly P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

26 minutes ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

56 minutes ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

4 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

4 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

4 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.