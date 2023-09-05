Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi message on Defence Day

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has underscored the significance of September 6, 1965, as an indelible chapter in our defence historya day never to be erased from our collective memory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has underscored the significance of September 6, 1965, as an indelible chapter in our defence historya day never to be erased from our collective memory.

In his message on Tuesday, he emphasised that on that fateful day, Pakistan's valorous army not only safeguarded our homeland but also delivered a resounding message to the world. Pakistan possessed the unwavering capability to thwart any form of aggression, he said.

Under the cover of darkness, a treacherous foe attempted to seize Lahore. However, the world bore witness to the unwavering courage and resilience of Pakistan's armed forces, who repelled the assailants with unmatched valour, he said. Through their enduring sacrifices, Pakistan's soldiers demonstrated that victories in wars were not solely reliant on weaponry but are forged from unwavering faith and unyielding courage, he added. In the annals of history, there exists no comparable example of the enduring tales of bravery exhibited by the Pakistan Army, he mentioned.

Mohsin Naqvi, in his commemoration of Defence Day, paid heartfelt tribute to the everlasting sacrifices of our revered martyrs. He expressed the nation's deep gratitude to the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives in defence of our homeland. "These martyrs, who sacrificed their precious lives, were a source of immense honour, pride, and glory for us all. Today, the entire nation stands united in complete solidarity with the martyrs and their grieving families," he added.

On this auspicious occasion of Defence Day, "We also extend our profound appreciation for the courageous people of Indian Occupied Kashmir who continue to fervently pursue their right to self-determination" he said. He affirmed our collective commitment to upholding the nation's resolve�our unwavering readiness to sacrifice our lives for the defence of our beloved country.