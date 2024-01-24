Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Akhuwat University Kasur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Akhuwat College and University at Mustafabad, Kasur
The founder of Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib gave a briefing about performance of the institution, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.
Mohsin Naqvi witnessed the lecture room, library, kitchen, mosque, other sections and planted a sapling in its lawns. He was introduced with the faculty members.
Addressing students in the mosque of the Akhuwat College and University, the CM said: "We are all Pakistanis and you may belong to any province or any city, you must contribute to the progress of the country. InshaAllah, Pakistan has to make a lot of progress and this country will definitely advance forward."
He said there are abundant resources in the country and the national economy had strengthened in the past few months. He said: "If we all have one common objective, which is to contribute to the progress of the country, then Pakistan will definitely rise". Students, after completing their education, have to step into their practical life and they must focus on their education, he advised. They should also participate in the extracurricular activities as well, he added.
A courteous behaviour with people, along with acquiring education, pays off in the practical life, he said.
The CM urged the youth to show love, affection and respect while dealing with people. "We have to study under any circumstance besides taking care of the needs of others." At large, education about current affairs is not imparted in the colleges and universities. It is the first and foremost responsibility of students to acquaint themselves about such affairs, he added.
The CM said that he felt pleased by witnessing the Akhuwat University and its able management. The manner in which the affairs of Akhuwat University are being run, is extremely rejoicing, he added. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that under the supervision of Dr. Amjad Saqib, the Akhuwat University had proved to be a successful project. Dr. Amjad Saqib rendered invaluable services for uplift of the Akhuwat University, the CM said and lauded him for working wholeheartedly for betterment of the University. "We are readily available for Dr. Amjad Saqib and for the Akhuwat as well," he said.
Dr. Amjad Saqib also addressed the audience.
