Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates Gujranwala Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the long-awaited Gujranwala Teaching Hospital, marking a significant milestone after years of delay in its construction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the long-awaited Gujranwala Teaching Hospital, marking a significant milestone after years of delay in its construction.

The CM inspected various sections and enquired the patients about the facilities.

Incomplete hospitals have been swiftly completed alongside the upgradation of medical facilities. Modern facilities have been provided at the hospital, he added.

Provincial Ministers Javed Akram, Amer Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, chief secretary, IGP and others were present.

