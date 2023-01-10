Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi lays foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 7.53 bln in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi laid the foundation stone of Gulshan-e-Ravi T Junction Underpass, Samanabad Morr Underpass and Samanabad Cricket Stadium projects, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi laid the foundation stone of Gulshan-e-Ravi T Junction Underpass, Samanabad Morr Underpass and Samanabad Cricket Stadium projects, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that projects worth 20 billion rupees were being started in Lahore which would be completed in one year. A sports complex and a community center would be built in Samanabad. The government intended to control disarray in the provincial metropolis, he said and added that the master plan of Lahore was planned while keeping in mind all the aspects.

He said the work on the master plan of Lahore started two years ago and open tendering was done while master planning was done by foreign companies. He explained that agricultural and residential lands had been demarcated under the master plan which would help curb the rampant growth of Lahore.

The CM said that Rs.7.53 billion would be spent on the Samanabad Morr underpass, cricket stadium and Gulshan-e-Ravi T Junction projects. The construction of the Samanabad Morr and Gulshan Ravi T Junction underpass would facilitate the flow of traffic. People of Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Tauheed Park, Multan Road, Chauburji, Chowk Yateem Khana and adjacent areas would have ease of transportation, he noted.

He said that progress was being made to make Lahore an axis of construction and development and a world-class developed city. Under the master plan of Lahore, future construction activities in Lahore would be determined. He said that the Samanabad cricket stadium was being constructed with Rs 660 million for the youth, especially the cricketers. The construction of the cricket stadium would give the young players a chance to express their talent, he said.

He said that work had been started to solve the traffic problems by restoring Gulshan-e-Ravi T Junction and Bund Road. Rs.4.84 billion would be spent to complete the restoration of Gulshan-e-Ravi T Junction and Bund Road within eight months, he added. Meanwhile, roads and sewerage repair and expansion work were in progress from Chauburji to Scheme Morr, LOS to Multan Road, Poonch Road, Ghazali Road, Qartaba Chowk, Babu Sabu Chowk, Bund Road and other roads. The completion of the projects would also reduce smog, environmental and noise pollution, he concluded.

Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that he was grateful to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for showing generosity regarding the development of Lahore.

DG LDA also addressed the event.

Ticket holders, Secretary C&W, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore and others were also present.