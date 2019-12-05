UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Felicitates Leadership For Improving Economic Indicators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:01 PM

Punjab Chief Minister felicitates leadership for improving economic indicators

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday extended felicitations to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation over upgraded economic outlook status

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday extended felicitations to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation over upgraded economic outlook status.

In a statement, the chief minister maintained that Moody's had also expressed satisfaction over economic reforms of the government by upgrading the national economic outlook.

He termed it a worthwhile achievement and said long- term economic policies of the government were bearing fruit.

