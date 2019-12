Punjab Chief Minister felicitates leadership for improving economic indicators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday extended felicitations to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation over upgraded economic outlook status.

In a statement, the chief minister maintained that Moody's had also expressed satisfaction over economic reforms of the government by upgrading the national economic outlook.

He termed it a worthwhile achievement and said long- term economic policies of the government were bearing fruit.