Punjab Chief Minister Felicitates Leadership For Improving Economic Indicators
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday extended felicitations to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation over upgraded economic outlook status
In a statement, the chief minister maintained that Moody's had also expressed satisfaction over economic reforms of the government by upgrading the national economic outlook.
He termed it a worthwhile achievement and said long- term economic policies of the government were bearing fruit.