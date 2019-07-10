UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdarcondoles Death Of AIG Kamran Yousaf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of AIG Police Kamran Yousaf and his driver in a road accident and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He prayed for rest of the departed souls in eternal peace and grant of courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

