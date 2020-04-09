Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar for focused approach, coordinated efforts to combat COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar on Thursday stressed the need of fighting COVID-19 in organized manner and with focused approach to contain the pandemic.

He directed officials concerned for coordinated efforts among provincial and district departments to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPS) to fight the virus.

He issued these directions during a review meeting on Coronavirus at Multan International Airport before departing to Rajanpur.

Speaking at the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government was utilizing all resources for rehabilitation of all those people who were affected as result of lock down in the province.

He said that public should adopt social distancing principle to contain the virus and ordered for improving the existing facilities at Quarantine centre at Labour Complex besides extension of best facilities for Corona suspects.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister was briefed about the Coronavirus situation in the division .

Among other provincial secretary food, Waqas Ali Mahmood, Commissioner Multan division, Shan-ul-Haq, RPO, Wasim Seyal DC, Aamir Khattak here present.

Later, Mr Buzdar departed for a visit to Ranjur on a helicopter.