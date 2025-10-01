Open Menu

Punjab Education Secretary Appeals To Parents To Trust HPV Vaccine Amid Social Media Myths

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Secretary to the Government of Punjab’s school education Department, Khalid Nazir Wattoo, on Wednesday called on parents to vaccinate their children against human papillomavirus (HPV) to safeguard their future and urged them to dismiss false claims and misinformation being spread on social media.

In an exclusive video message to a media channel, Khalid Nazir Wattoo highlighted that around 147 countries worldwide, including Islamic nations like Saudi Arabia are vaccinating girls against human papillomavirus (HPV).

He emphasized that this widespread adoption underscores the safety and importance of the vaccine in protecting young girls from serious health risks.

Wattoo urged parents to follow the example set by these countries and ensure their children receive the HPV vaccine for a healthier future.

He added that social media, along with public health campaigns and collaborations with influencers, can help remove the stigma around the topic and motivate women to take charge of their health.

He concluded by emphasizing the importance of encouraging parents to vaccinate their daughters against HPV before they turn 15, as the vaccine is most effective when given prior to any exposure to the virus.

