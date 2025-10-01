Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s Awami Action Committee Officially Banned In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a tribunal has upheld the ban imposed by the Modi-led Indian government on the Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, further intensifying the crackdown on pro-freedom political organizations in the region.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal has upheld New Delhi’s March 11 notification declaring the Awami Action Committee (AAC) an “unlawful association” under the controversial Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The tribunal supported the Indian Home Ministry’s claims that the AAC advocated for the right to self-determination, raised political consciousness, and mobilized support for the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.
The ban specifically targets the AAC, founded by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, accusing him and other party leaders of delivering speeches and slogans that echo the Kashmiri people's aspirations for freedom from Indian occupation.
New Delhi has systematically banned nearly all genuine political organizations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in an attempt to suppress the indigenous resistance movement and enforce silence through
coercion.
The continued use of draconian laws like the UAPA reveals India’s deep-seated fear of the growing resolve among Kashmiris, who remain unwavering in their demand for the UN-mandated right to self-determination despite relentless repression.
