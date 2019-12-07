UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Arranges Diet Awareness Camp For Eunuchs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 10:22 PM

Punjab Food Authority arranges diet awareness camp for eunuchs

On the directions of Punjab Food Authority Director General Irfan Memon, an awareness camp for transgender people on the role of diet in maintaining good health was organized at Fountain House on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab food Authority Director General Irfan Memon, an awareness camp for transgender people on the role of diet in maintaining good health was organized at Fountain House on Saturday.

A 20-member team comprised of expert nutritionists guided around 200 eunuchs about the dietary guidelines after their nutrition counseling.

The experts had guided them to meet the iron and protein deficiencies which usually occurred in the human body due to routine work.

The team had conducted medical tests of eunuchs regarding weight, height blood pressures, body fat analysation.

The team also distributed booklets and charts based on diet plan information among the participants.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon on the occasion said the creation of a healthy society was possible through awareness about the importance of healthy nutrition among people adding the diseases spreading could be controlled by creating awareness about the use of the best diet.

