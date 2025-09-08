Open Menu

Punjab Govt Transfers Various Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:36 PM

Punjab govt transfers various officers

The Punjab government has issued transfers and postings orders involving senior officers across multiple departments. A notification by the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD), approved by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, confirmed the reshuffl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has issued transfers and postings orders involving senior officers across multiple departments. A notification by the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD), approved by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, confirmed the reshuffle.

According to the notification, Rao Nadeem Akhtar (PMS/BS-19), former Director General of the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sahiwal, has been appointed Director General, Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, replacing Muhammad Aslam Shahid (PMS/BS-19), who has been directed to report to S&GAD upon returning from ex-Pakistan leave. Meanwhile, Shahid Mehmood (PAS/BS-19), Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal, has been given the additional charge of DG PHA Sahiwal.

Similarly, Muhammad Farooq Haider (PMS/BS-19), Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation, has been posted as Additional Secretary IPC, I&C Wing, S&GAD, while Farhat Hussain Farooq (PMS/BS-19), Additional Secretary school education Department, has been appointed General Manager (Operations), Tourism Development Corporation Punjab. Ms. Amna Tahir Zaidi (PMS/BS-18), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department.

The post of Additional Secretary, Transport & Masstransit Department, will now be held by Ms. Maham Asif Malik (PAS/BS-18), replacing Muhammad Akbar (PMS/BS-18), who has been directed to report back to S&GAD. Ms. Marhaba Nemat (PAS/BS-18) has been appointed Deputy Secretary (Establishment), S&GAD, while Abdul Latif (PMS/BS-18), Administrator General Bus Station Lahore, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Local Government & Community Development Department. Imtiaz Ali (PMS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary School Education Department, has been placed at the disposal of the Punjab food Authority.

In other changes, Ms. Iffat-ul-Nisa (PMS/BS-18) has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Youth Affairs & sports Department, and Ms. Ghazala Kanwal (PMS/BS-17) has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Khushab. Meanwhile, Awais Nawaz (PMS/BS-19), Additional Secretary (Culture), Information & Culture Department, has been given the additional charge of Additional Secretary (Administration), Information & Culture Department.

Recent Stories

Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Haz ..

Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro

41 minutes ago
 Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gamblin ..

Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gambling app case

41 minutes ago
 KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power ..

KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and Ordinance ..

41 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muham ..

Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar

41 minutes ago
 AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical c ..

AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical cancer in young girls

41 minutes ago
 Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as founda ..

Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kash ..

2 hours ago
AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

2 hours ago
 CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid t ..

CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims

2 hours ago
 Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons foun ..

Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder

2 hours ago
 Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exp ..

Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis

2 hours ago
 Minister distributes Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa scholar ..

Minister distributes Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa scholarships among 373 students

1 minute ago
 DIG holds meeting with SBBU vice Chancellor

DIG holds meeting with SBBU vice Chancellor

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan