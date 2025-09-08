Punjab Govt Transfers Various Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has issued transfers and postings orders involving senior officers across multiple departments. A notification by the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD), approved by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, confirmed the reshuffle.
According to the notification, Rao Nadeem Akhtar (PMS/BS-19), former Director General of the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sahiwal, has been appointed Director General, Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, replacing Muhammad Aslam Shahid (PMS/BS-19), who has been directed to report to S&GAD upon returning from ex-Pakistan leave. Meanwhile, Shahid Mehmood (PAS/BS-19), Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal, has been given the additional charge of DG PHA Sahiwal.
Similarly, Muhammad Farooq Haider (PMS/BS-19), Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation, has been posted as Additional Secretary IPC, I&C Wing, S&GAD, while Farhat Hussain Farooq (PMS/BS-19), Additional Secretary school education Department, has been appointed General Manager (Operations), Tourism Development Corporation Punjab. Ms. Amna Tahir Zaidi (PMS/BS-18), Officer on Special Duty, S&GAD, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department.
The post of Additional Secretary, Transport & Masstransit Department, will now be held by Ms. Maham Asif Malik (PAS/BS-18), replacing Muhammad Akbar (PMS/BS-18), who has been directed to report back to S&GAD. Ms. Marhaba Nemat (PAS/BS-18) has been appointed Deputy Secretary (Establishment), S&GAD, while Abdul Latif (PMS/BS-18), Administrator General Bus Station Lahore, has been posted as Additional Secretary, Local Government & Community Development Department. Imtiaz Ali (PMS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary School Education Department, has been placed at the disposal of the Punjab food Authority.
In other changes, Ms. Iffat-ul-Nisa (PMS/BS-18) has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Youth Affairs & sports Department, and Ms. Ghazala Kanwal (PMS/BS-17) has been appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Khushab. Meanwhile, Awais Nawaz (PMS/BS-19), Additional Secretary (Culture), Information & Culture Department, has been given the additional charge of Additional Secretary (Administration), Information & Culture Department.
