Punjab Govt Utilizing All Resources To Bring More Areas Under Forest Cover: Sarfraz

Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:28 PM

Punjab Minister for Higher Education, Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz on Tuesday said that Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to bring more areas under forest cover

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education, Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz on Tuesday said that Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to bring more areas under forest cover.

He expressed tese views while planting a sapling in Kot Sarfraz, Chakwal. Range Forest Officer (Extension) Chakwal Sher Afzal Raja and other officials of the department were present on the occasion.

He said, "We will leave no public and private vacant land in the province sans forestation".

Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that 10 billion Tree Tsunami plantation campaign launched on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan which was getting popularity and admiration from across the globe.

It showed that the PTI government was doing an excellent work to enhance greenery and forests in the country.

He said the "Green Pakistan Program" launched by the Punjab Forest Department was a big supplemental move to this direction.

The Minister vowed to leave no stone un-turned for the success of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami plantation campaign. "Due to a big gap between human population and forests, the world is facing the serious challenges of environmental pollution and global warming", he added.

He said that the PTI government had come up and took its responsibilities seriously to lessen the gravity of this challenge. "The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed the Punjab Forest Department to involve the farmer community in tree plantation campaign and extend its expertise to them for bringing all vacant and barren lands under cultivation", he mentioned.

For this purpose, he said, the government would provide all kind of financial and technical support to the farmer.

Sher Afzal Raja briefed the minister about the ongoing tree plantation campaign and told that hundreds of acres of barren land of the farmers had been turned into dense potential forests.

"The Punjab Forest Department is bearing all the expenses for the resettlement of all the barren lands in the division with trees", he added.

He said that Forest Department employees were working day and night to make the program a success.

The Minister praised the efforts of the department and advised the officials to continue their efforts till the desired results are achieved.

