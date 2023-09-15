Punjab initiates recruitment of 374 female doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir announced the commencement of the recruitment process for 374 Women Medical Officers (WMO) through the Punjab Public Service Commission. The move aims to bolster healthcare services in remote and underdeveloped regions of the province.

During a recent meeting held here on Friday, Minister Nasir revealed that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had greenlit the recruitment of WMOs. These medical officers will be assigned to Basic Health Units, Rural Health Centers, and Tehsil headquarters hospitals, with a focus on delivering quality healthcare services, especially to women in marginalized areas.

Aspiring female candidates with the required qualifications can submit their applications online through the Punjab Public Service Commission. The deadline for application submission has been set for September 29, 2023.

Minister Nasir emphasized that merit-based selection would be the sole criterion for recruitment, ensuring a fair and transparent process free from influence.

Dr. Jamal Nasir also highlighted the successful completion of the ongoing recruitment drive for 1045 doctors within the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department. The Punjab Public Service Commission has already selected 1000 doctors and forwarded their Names to the health department. The newly recruited doctors will soon receive their appointment letters and be assigned to hospitals in underprivileged areas of the province, significantly improving healthcare access for the local population.

The minister expressed optimism that these measures would lead to enhanced healthcare services and better treatment facilities for the people of Punjab.