LAHORE, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat said on Wednesday that India had been occupying Kashmir for 73 last years despite the United Nations had passed unanimous resolutions in favour of Kashmiris.

In a special message on Kashmir Black Day here, he said that India had been inflicting plenty of oppression on unarmed Kashmiris for many years while Kashmiri brothers and sisters had been fighting for their legitimate rights for a long time.

Raja Basharat said that people of Pakistan salute the tireless struggle of the Kashmiri brothers for independence.

The international community should play its role without discrimination to implement UN resolution on Kashmir, he urged.

He added that whole Pakistani nation stands by the oppressed Kashmiris in all respects. "Inshallah, the day will surely come when Kashmiris will achieve their legitimate right to self-determination and freedom, he affirmed.