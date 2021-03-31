UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Organizes 6th Geological Congress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:15 PM

Punjab University organizes 6th geological congress

Punjab University (PU)'s Institute of Geology Wednesday organized 6th Pakistan Geological Congress (PGC-21) after a lapse of 30 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU)'s Institute of Geology Wednesday organized 6th Pakistan Geological Congress (PGC-21) after a lapse of 30 years.

PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Prof. Dr. Dauwee from Netherlands, Prof. Dr. Nuretin from Turkey, Dr. Abdul Qayyum from Netherlands, Dr. Hummad Ghani from Germany, Dr. Nadeem from UEPL, Tahir Maqsood from oil industry, Islamabad, Dr. Nawaz Chaudhry and Dr. Armaghan Faisal from Punjab University participated in the webinar and delivered lectures. More than 400 participants attended online the webinar series of lectures from all over the world.

The main objective of the congress was to bring together the leading national and international geoscientists from academia and industry to exchange and share their experiences and research. The theme of the congress was "Recent Developments in Himalayan Geology". The congress was consisted of two parts.

First part was the student poster competition that was inaugurated by PU Dean Faculty of Science Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sharif. As many as 51 extended abstracts from Pakistani and foreign students of BS, MS and Ph. D levels in the fields of Structural and Petroleum Geology, Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Paleontology, Mineralogy/Petrology and Geochemistry, Engineering Geology and Geophysics were received. Out of which, 37 posters were presented and evaluated.

Cash prizes of worth Rs. 10,000, Rs. 5000 and Rs. 3000 awarded to the first three positions that was sponsored by Geohinking Club. This session was concluded by the Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and announced the winners of the student poster competition.

It was announced that geological bulletin of the institute will be revived, and next volume will be published in June 2021. Moreover the director announced 7th PGC which will be held in January 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Exchange Punjab Turkey Student Oil Germany Netherlands January June Congress All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Israel Plans to Start Vaccinating Teenagers Aged 1 ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says China's Sinopharm, Sinovac Vaccines Meet ..

2 minutes ago

Guterres sees role for UN monitors in Libya truce

2 minutes ago

IGHDS to mark Thalassaemia Day on April 27

6 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur urges to complete all running ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan envoy holds 3rd virtual Khuli Katchery wi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.