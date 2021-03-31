Punjab University organizes 6th geological congress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University (PU)'s Institute of Geology Wednesday organized 6th Pakistan Geological Congress (PGC-21) after a lapse of 30 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU)'s Institute of Geology Wednesday organized 6th Pakistan Geological Congress (PGC-21) after a lapse of 30 years.

PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Prof. Dr. Dauwee from Netherlands, Prof. Dr. Nuretin from Turkey, Dr. Abdul Qayyum from Netherlands, Dr. Hummad Ghani from Germany, Dr. Nadeem from UEPL, Tahir Maqsood from oil industry, Islamabad, Dr. Nawaz Chaudhry and Dr. Armaghan Faisal from Punjab University participated in the webinar and delivered lectures. More than 400 participants attended online the webinar series of lectures from all over the world.

The main objective of the congress was to bring together the leading national and international geoscientists from academia and industry to exchange and share their experiences and research. The theme of the congress was "Recent Developments in Himalayan Geology". The congress was consisted of two parts.

First part was the student poster competition that was inaugurated by PU Dean Faculty of Science Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sharif. As many as 51 extended abstracts from Pakistani and foreign students of BS, MS and Ph. D levels in the fields of Structural and Petroleum Geology, Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Paleontology, Mineralogy/Petrology and Geochemistry, Engineering Geology and Geophysics were received. Out of which, 37 posters were presented and evaluated.

Cash prizes of worth Rs. 10,000, Rs. 5000 and Rs. 3000 awarded to the first three positions that was sponsored by Geohinking Club. This session was concluded by the Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and announced the winners of the student poster competition.

It was announced that geological bulletin of the institute will be revived, and next volume will be published in June 2021. Moreover the director announced 7th PGC which will be held in January 2022.