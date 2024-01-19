Open Menu

PU’s 132nd Convocation On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PU’s 132nd convocation on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Punjab University’s 132nd convocation will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Faisal Auditorium. Chancellor/ Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman will preside over the convocation.

The position holder students of BS, MA/MSc, MPhil and PhD who completed their degrees in 2022 will be bestowed medals and degrees. The full dress rehearsal of the convocation was held on Friday.

PU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani, Registrar Dr Ahmad islam, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, Deans, Principles of Colleges, Directors of Institutes and heads of Departments were present.

