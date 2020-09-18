Qamar awarded as honorary lifetime membership of Karachi Press Club

The Karachi Press Club on Friday awarded honorary lifetime membership to a senior sports Journalist Qamar Ahmed

Qamar Ahmed, a legend journalist, first class cricketer, commentator and an author, was awarded with the membership in an event organized in his honor "An Evening with Qamar Ahmed" at the KPC.

Sharing his experiences, senior sports Journalist Qamar Ahmed recalled his childhood memories, his family migration after partition and his journalistic career.

He urged upon the young journalists to avoid reporting irrelevant news. He emphasized upon them to work with dedication.� Senior sports journalists Abdul Malik Bhatti, Shahid Hashmi and Irshad Mehmood, who enjoyed the opportunity to work with Qamar Ahmed, also spoke on the occasion and shared their experiences of working with Qamar Ahmed.

Later, President KPC Imtiaz Faran and other senior journalists presented Sindhi cap and Ajrak and a shield to senior sports Journalist Qamar Ahmed.