QAT to launch week long protest movement against feudal/Jirga system in Sindh from Nov 29

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Qaumi Awami Tahreek (QAT) has decided to launch week long protest movement against feudal and "Sardari" system across the province.

In protest movement, QAT workers will stage protest rallies/ processions against feudal and Jirga system from November 29 to December 5 in all cities and towns of Sindh.

According to statement, QAT chief Ayaz Latif Palejo said feudal and Jirga system was new shape of slavery which must be strictly banned.

In this system innocent people are being murdered and culprits of that heinous crimes are being saved by holding Jirgas, Ayaz Latif said.

"Sindh is being ruled through feudal system by Pakistan People's party and the resources of this rich province are being sold out to keep government in their hands", Palejo said.

Ayaz Latif said PPP had strengthened feudal and Sardari system in Sindh by holding Jirgas despite the fact that judiciary had imposed ban on it.

He said thousands of schools in Sindh were closed and the buildings of these schools had been converted into godowns and guest houses of the influential landlords.

He said QAT would organise rallies in Kandhkot, Nasirabad, Kurio Ghanwar, Makli, Moya, Garhi Khero, Jamshoro and Larkana on November 29 while processions would be staged in Mirpur Bathoro, Tando Bago, Lot Ghulam Muhammad, Shahdadpur, Badah, Dahrki, Moro, Garhi Yaseen and Thul on November 30.

Ayaz Latif said the rallies would be taken out in Matli, Umarkot, Jhampir, Islamkot and other cities on December 01.

He informed that a big rally will be held in Hyderabad on December 3 and in Nawab Shah on December 4 to record protest against feudal and Sardari system.