QESCO Working On Repairing Of Installations Of 3 Damaged Towers In Bolan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 07:03 PM

QESCO working on repairing of installations of 3 damaged towers in Bolan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The repair and installation work of the three damaged towers of the 132KV double circuit transmission line affected by rain and flood in Bolan's Peer Ghaib area was carried out by the Grid System Construction (GSC) and Grid System Operation (GSO) departments of QESCO.

According to Spokesman of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) that keeping in mind the problems and sufferings of the customers, QESCO would strive to complete the repair and rehabilitation of the affected towers of 132kv double circuit transmission line by Friday evening.

After which,r all the grid stations connected to this circuit for obtaining electricity and would undoubtedly provide electricity to all the affected grid stations in the province and this could significantly improve the situation.

He said that at this time, Quetta city was being supplied with electricity from alternative sources and Quetta city's all the feeders were being supplied with electricity alternately only as per the requirement.

He said that due to the closure of 220kv Dadu-Khuzdar, 220kv Sibi to Quetta and 132kv Sibi to Quetta circuits, QESCO was facing power shortage saying that additional load shedding was being carried out to meet the shortfall of Quetta City.

The spokesperson further said that currently the areas of Khuzdar, Wadh, Baghbana, Kalat, Nal, Zehri, Besima, Gadar, Mangchar, Kada Kocha and Saurab, Mastung, Nushki, Chaghi, Kharan and Dalbandin are still without electricity.

The supply is suspended while the city feeders of Lorelai Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Yarrow, Alizai, Chaman are being supplied with electricity only for two hours a day as per the requirement. Similarly, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Naseerabad Jhal Magsi, and Usta Muhammad partial electricity has also been restored due to flood, he mentioned.

He said that the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has started repairing and restoring the fallen tower of 22OKV Dadu-Khuzdar transmission line. In the meantime, QESCO has apologized for the outage of electricity from all sources and appealed to the concerned consumers for their cooperation.

