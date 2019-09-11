UrduPoint.com
Quaid-e-Azam's Death Anniversary Observed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:25 PM

Quaid-e-Azam's death anniversary observed

The 71st death anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) was observed in the city, like other parts of the country on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The 71st death anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) was observed in the city, like other parts of the country on Wednesday.

Several seminars and programmes were organised by different organisations and educational institutions to pay tribute to the great leader.

The Nazria Pakistan Trust also organised a seminar, along with Quran Khawani at Aiwan-e-Karkunane Pakistan and Aiwan Quaid-e-Azam, here separately in which speakers presented homage to the leader over his struggle and sacrifices for the country.

Professor Rafique Ahmad, Justice (retd) Khalilur Rehman, Begum Mehnez Rafi and other prominent personalities as well as students and teachers of different schools and colleges attended the programme.

