UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quality Education Mission Of Govt : CM Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Quality education mission of govt : CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that quality education for all is the vision and mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Daanish Schools were providing opportunities to the students for expressing their abilities.

Presiding over the 33rd meeting of Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority at CM's office on Sunday, he expressed satisfaction that corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being thoroughly ensured in Daanish Schools.

The chief minister termed the performance of Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence satisfactory and said that they were imparting quality education to the poor but intelligent children in the backward areas. He said that a state-of-the-art boarding school would be set up in Koh-e-Suleiman where quality education with boarding and lodging facilities would be provided to boys and girls students.

Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas said that the government was making serious efforts to bring the standard of education in government schools at par with private schools.

Vice Chairperson Daanish School Authority Samira Ahmed said that Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority was providing opportunities of quality education for every child.

The meeting was informed that new Daanish Schools in Tandlianwala and Hasilpur would start soon. The meeting was informed that the historic building of Lady Anderson School in Sialkot had been restored in its original condition. Thirty-six students of Daanish School got admission to medical colleges, and 250 students to engineering universities on merit.

Under the Clean and Green Punjab, 40,000 more saplings would be planted in Daanish schools.

Member Punjab Assembly Khadija Omar, Secretary Schools Education and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Poor Education Punjab Anderson Sialkot Hasilpur Tandlianwala Sunday All Government Merit Packaging Limited Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

2 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.