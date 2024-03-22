Open Menu

Quetta Police To Maintain Law And Order Situation On Youm E Shahadat Hazrat Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Quetta Police to maintain law and order situation on Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Quetta Abdul Hayee Baloch on Friday chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in order to provide security and finalize other arrangements for mourning processions and Majalis on the occasion of Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA).

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad bin Asad and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Quetta Jawad Ahmed Tariq were also present in the meeting.

DIG Quetta Abdul Hayee Amir Baloch said that on the occasion of Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA), 21st Ramazan, law and order situation would be maintained and would also ensure electricity supply across the district.

He instructed the officials concerned to ensure the supply of gas and clean drinking water along procession routes.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Saad bin Asad asked the scholars and leaders of all schools of thought to cooperate with the district administration and other relevant institutions to maintain religious harmony, unity, law and order on the occasion of Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA).

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held at the DIG office regarding the review of the arrangements regarding the 21st of Ramazan on the Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA).

In the meeting, SP Sariab Shafqat Amir Janjua, SSP City Pri Gul Tareen, SP Sadar Circle Muhammad Asif, SP Quaidabad Circle Shamroz Khan, SP Headquarters Police Line Muhammad Haleem Achakzai, including District President Azadari Council, Leaders and various others and leaders of schools of thought participated.

In the meeting, the officers of the health department were instructed to ensure the presence of ambulances, doctors, paramedical staff and related medicines by setting up medical camps on the occasion.

Briefing the meeting, SSP Operations Jawad Tariq said that under the security plan, mobile teams, frontier constabulary (FC) including motorcycles, police personnel and officers will be deployed throughout the district to maintain the law and order situation.

The participants expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements of the district administration, police, and FC.

