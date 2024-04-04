Open Menu

Quran Khawani For Zulifqar Ali Bhutto Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Quran Khawani for Zulifqar Ali Bhutto held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Quran Khawani was held on the occasion of the 40th death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan People' Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Sukkur House on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the Sukkur House, a large number of PPP workers will be going to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the death anniversary of Z.A. Bhutto under the leadership of Senator Islamuddin Shaikh and MNA Noman islam Shaikh, which is scheduled after Eid-ul-Fitr.

