Qureshi, Bahrain's Deputy PM Agree On Collaboration In Diverse Areas

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:24 PM

Qureshi, Bahrain's Deputy PM agree on collaboration in diverse areas

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom Bahrain Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa here on Wednesday

MANAMA, Bahrain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom Bahrain Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to work in close collaboration in the areas of mutual interest, the foreign minister said on twitter.

The foreign minister, who arrived in Bahrain on a two-day official visit of the Kingdom earlier in the day, said that during the meeting with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister he shared Pakistan's focus on geo economics, connectivity and as a partner for peace and development.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also had a separate meeting with his counterpart from Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani ahead of the Joint Ministerial Conference.

In a tweet posted on his twitter handle, Qureshi said that the two countries shared a similar outlook in their desire to further expand bilateral engagements with particular focus on trade, investment, energy and culture.

Earlier upon arrival in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, the foreign minister was received at the Manama International Airport by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr.

Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Pakistan's ambassador Muhammad Ayub.

The foreign minister will attend the second meeting of the Pak-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission in Manama and will lead the Pakistani delegation.

He will also address the second meeting of the Pak-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission.

During his visit to Bahrain, the foreign minister will hold meetings with the Bahraini top leadership, including his counterpart.

Bilateral relations and the promotion of cooperation in various fields of mutual interest will be discussed.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will also hold talks with local and international media representatives in Bahrain and present Pakistan's views on important regional and global issues.

The foreign minister's visit is expected to help strengthen bilateral fraternal relations and boost economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.

