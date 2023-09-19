Qureshi for coordination among stakeholders to achieve SDGs

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARBAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Regional Director Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Dr. Abd-ul-Aziz Qureshi, on Tuesday emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between government agencies, NGOs, and the private sectors to achieve sustainable development goals related to women's and child nutrition.

The Regional Director visited the Benazir Nashonuma Center at AIMS Hospital, Ambore, to analyze the commitment to advancing women's health care, empowerment, and nutrition initiatives in the Federal metropolis.

The visit was part of ongoing efforts to support and promote the well-being of BISP women beneficiaries of our community.

Dr. Abd-ul-Aziz said the Benazir Nashonuma initiative, named after the iconic leader Benazir Bhutto, is a beacon of hope and progress for women and children in Pakistan including AJK. It serves as a comprehensive facility that provides a wide range of services aimed at improving the health and nutritional status of mothers and children to prevent stunting he said added.

During the visit, Dr. Abdul Aziz Qureshi had the opportunity to meet with the dedicated staff of WFP at the center, including healthcare professionals, community mobilizing teams, field supervisors, and management.

Benazir Nashonuma's initiative serves as a prime example of how a holistic approach can positively impact the lives of women and children in AJJK. By working together, we can create a brighter future for all, Dr. Aziz stated.

The visit also included a tour of the various facilities at the center, such as the healthcare clinic, nutrition center, hygienic training, etc. It was evident that the Benazir Nashonuma Center is not only a place of care but also a hub for women to acquire knowledge regarding health care, hygiene, and nutrition Dr.

Aziz maintained.

He appreciated the fieldwork of WFP, the methodology to deliver nutrition packets, and the payment mode of financial assistance for BISP beneficiaries.

On this occasion, Nadeem Baig head of field offices AJK & GB of WFP briefed on the existing status of BISP Nashonuma Center recently established inside the premises of AIMS in District Muzaffarabad.

He shared a comprehensive plan & package for the poorest segment of the society which has been prepared for implantation under BISP Nashonuma.

Shaista Jabeen, Program policy officer informed the Regional Director of BISP AJK that the first 1,000 days of child life are a window of opportunity to lay a strong foundation for later achievements.

She also informed that under Benazir Nashonuma's initiative to address stunting among pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and their children less than two years of age through the provision of additional cash of PKR 2000 per quarter per PLW and boy child and PKR 2500/- per quarter per girl child of BISP beneficiaries and saying that in return, mothers must commit to attending regular health checkups and awareness session during pregnancy, consuming specialized nutritious food (SNF) and taking children for immunization and regular health checks she said.

Dr. Abd-ul-Aziz Qureshi while concluding the visit expressed his gratitude to the Benazir Nashonuma Center's team for their dedication and tireless efforts in improving the lives of BISP women beneficiaries and children. "We are inspired by your commitment and will continue to stand with you in your mission to empower BISP beneficiaries and nourish our future generation," Dr. Qureshi affirmed.