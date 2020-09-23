Qureshi thanks Turkey for steadfast commitment to Kashmir cause

Appreciating the Turkish president for his "powerful words" on the right of Kashmiri people during the 75th session of United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday thanked Turkey for its steadfast commitment to the cause of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Appreciating the Turkish president for his "powerful words" on the right of Kashmiri people during the 75th session of United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday thanked Turkey for its steadfast commitment to the cause of Kashmir.

"President Erdogan's "powerful words on the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination at # UN75. Pakistan is grateful to Turkey, our brotherly nation, for their steadfast commitment to the cause of Kashmir," he said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

President Erdogan on Tuesday described the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan as a "burning issue", and called for resolving it through dialogue, in his virtual address to the 193-member UN assembly's landmark 75th session.

President Erdogan in his speech had also stressed that the steps following the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir further complicated the problem, referring to the August 5, 2019's unilateral move by India to annex the disputed territory.

