RA, Business Community Partnership Can Help To Achieve Revenue Targets: RCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President, Saqib Rafiq Thursday said that lowering tax rates and a close partnership between the Revenue Authority ((RA) and the business community could help government to achieve the revenue targets.

Addressing the meeting of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) at the chamber house, he urged for rationalizing the tax rates and added that the chamber platform was available for awareness with respect to e-IMS, Point of Sales installation and Restaurant Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS).

Commissioner PRA, Tahira Javed said that the PRA aimed at providing maximum facilities to taxpayers.

She appreciated RCCI's role in providing a platform to address the grievances of traders and also welcomed the suggestions including incentivizing credit and debit payments, compliance, appeals, audit and social protection of taxpayers.

The matters related to the registration and show cause notices, withholding tax and compliance-related issues also came under discussion in the meeting.

PRA team team comprised of Saaima Yunus Additional Commissioner, Arslan Tariq, Enforcement Officer, Afshan Nazeer, Enforcement Officer, Sobia Anum, Enforcement Officer, Hira Rauf, Audit Officer Adeel Ahsan and representatives of trade and restaurant associations and distinguished RCCI members.

