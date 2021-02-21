UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Set To Outsource Eight More Trains

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 02:20 PM

Railways set to outsource eight more trains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways is all set to outsource the commercial management of its eight passenger trains to transform the department into a profitable entity.

The passenger trains included Sir Syed Express, Hazara Express, Shalimar Express, Mianwali Express, Narowal Passenger Train, Mehran Express, Moenjaodaro Express and Badr Express, an official in the Ministry told APP.

He said Pakistan Railways had already outsourced the commercial management of six passenger trains including Lasani Express, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Attock Passenger Train, Jand Passenger Train, Freed Express and Mehr Express.

The official said Pakistan Railways was earning Rs 1539 million from the already outsourced trains while the bids amounting to Rs. 1718 million were received against them.

He said that the recent decisions had resulted in a benefit of Rs 179 million per annum for Pakistan Railways.

About the steps taken by the government to decrease the deficit of the department, he said in the passenger sector, commercial management of luggage vans and break vans with different trains were being outsourced.

The official said the online e-ticketing had been introduced to facilitate passengers and attract them towards rail travel.

He said the passenger fares had been revised as compared to road-travel charges, which resulted in a significant increase in the number of passengers and a proportional increment in revenue generations.

Regarding the corrective measures taken in the freight sector, he said Freight Deposit Account stood at approximately Rs. 2.5 billion, based on agreement with Maple Leaf Cement Factory.

The Chishtian Logistics, Mughal Iron & Steel and MOUs with Bestway Cement, FF/ Steel, Fatima Group for transportation of Rock Phosphate and Pak Pacific Container Terminal for containerized traffic had been signed, he added.

He said the introduction of competitive freight rates to attract road traffic to Railways. High capacity/high speed hopper trucks have been inducted in the current fleet for swift movement/unloading of coal, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Traffic Mianwali Narowal Attock Chishtian Jand All From Government Agreement Bestway Cement Limited Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Mughal Iron And Steel Industries Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

1 hour ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

2 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.