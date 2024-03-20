Open Menu

Railways Shift 16,535 Electric Meters Of Residential Colonies To DISCOs, KE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Railways shift 16,535 electric meters of residential colonies to DISCOs, KE

Pakistan Railways has shifted as many as 16,535 out of 26,660 electric meters of railway’s residential colonies to Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and Karachi-Electric (KE) to rationalize its expenditure on utilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Railways has shifted as many as 16,535 out of 26,660 electric meters of railway’s residential colonies to Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and Karachi-Electric (KE) to rationalize its expenditure on utilities.

“The electric meters of residential colonies are being shifted to DISCOs by the department and the step has resulted in saving of Rs 1,300 million so far,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said Pakistan Railways had taken certain austerity measures to moderate its losses and all these austerity measures have been taken in line with the instructions issued by Finance Division from time to time.

In addition to austerity measures, he said the department has rigorously followed a diversified approach for reducing its different costs along with measures to improve its revenue streams.

He said in order to further reduce the electricity bills, Pakistan Railways had prepared a plan to shift on solar energy for that purpose the work has initiated by awarding the feasibility study to M/s NESPAK.

The official said around 100 sites with heavy consumption of electricity had been identified and once shifted to solar energy, it would result in to savings of Rs 1,000 million.

He said that the human resource strength of Pakistan Railways was being critically analyzed to bring it at a rational level.

This step will result in reduction of salary bill and, in the long run, will reduce the overhead of pension payments.

Around 1,377 posts from Ministry of Railways, Headquarters office and extra division had been abolished which was likely to save Rs 720.551 million per year, he added.

In order to improve the revenue streams, certain other steps have also been taken included to reduce manual working, streamline financial operations and to minimize risk of ghost employees and pensioners, SAP based ERP system is under development to bring transparency and increase in revenue stream.

The official said the short-term leasing of land had been introduced instead of long-term leasing to stay competitive in the market for increased revenue flow.

He said Railways passenger train fares and freight rates had been rationalized and were constantly being monitored based on supply and demand and volatile prices of fuel to generate more revenues.

“Pakistan Railways remains committed to implement cost-cutting measures and revenue optimization strategies to address its financial challenges. The austerity measures undertaken are crucial for the sustainability and financial health of the organization,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Market All From Million KE

Recent Stories

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to fami ..

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

2 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to est ..

COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..

2 minutes ago
 CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20 ..

CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen soften ..

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

2 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

49 minutes ago
 China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct grow ..

China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets

2 minutes ago
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney ..

Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22

2 minutes ago
 BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ..

BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony

2 minutes ago
 EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, ..

EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

2 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

2 minutes ago
 Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate ..

Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan