Rain inundates low-lying areas in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The overnight rain inundated low-lying areas of the city which, created difficulties for people.

Reports of failure of electricity supply were also received from several areas and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) staff also faced troubles in drainage out rainwater, as the disposal system was also closed due to non-availability of power.

According to WASA spokesperson, rain till Friday prayers was recorded 21mm in Allama Iqbal Colony, 16mm in Madina Town, 19mm in Gulistan Colony and Ghulam Muhammad Abad and 17mm in Dogar Basti area.

The WASA operations staff became active immediately after the rain and cleared rainwater in Iqbal Stadium, Lasani Puli Sargodha Road, Jail Road and Sheikhupura Road.

The rainwater was also drained out from different areas including Nishatabad Bridge, Abdullahpur Bridge, Dijkot Road, Saad Bela, General Hospital Samanabad and Susan Road.