Rain-wind-thunderstorm Forecast At Isolated Places

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Rain-wind-thunderstorm forecast at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has forecast rain wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

However, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. According to PMD, during past 24, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in northeast Balochistan, south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded in Balochistan was 30mm in Kohlu, 07mm in Barkhan, Ziarat, 06mm in Loralai, in Dera Ghazi Khan city 08mm and Fort Munro 10mm, in Gilgit-Baltistan; 03mm in Bunji, Hunza, Bagrote, 01mm in Astore and 01mm in Balakot of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Yesterday's highest maximum temperatures in °C were; Sibbi, Dadu 47, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dalbandin 44 and Nokkundi 43.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue till tomorrow. A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

