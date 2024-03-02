Rains Wreak Havoc In Several Parts Of Country
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Heavy rainfall and snowfall sweep is disrupting daily life and causing tragic incidents in various parts of Pakistan.
According to a private news channel report, from Lahore to Balochistan, Karachi, and the northern mountainous areas, the country faces a myriad of challenges due to the adverse weather conditions.
A day earlier, authorities declared a 'rain emergency' in Karachi as several parts of the province were in the grip of unpredictable weather.
In Lahore, light rain was reported in Gulberg, Lahore Cantonment, Lakshmi Chowk, and on Mall Road on Friday.
Johar Town, Defense, Canal Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Wahdat Road, and surrounding areas also witnessed rainfall.
The cascade of rain extended beyond Lahore, with cities in Punjab such as Kasur, Muridke, Phoolnagar, Sharaqpur, and Jhang experiencing downpours.
Tragically, the heavy rains proved fatal for three people in Kamalia, where a dilapidated house collapsed. Another incident in Kharan resulted in the loss of three lives, two children among them.
Similarly, Gwadar was experiencing another spell of heavy rain accompanied by winds and thunder.
The drainage system and rescue infrastructure have been severely affected, forcing residents to relocate to safe places.
In Sibbi and its adjacent areas, heavy rains persisted for 14 hours, causing a significant increase in the water levels of rivers and canals.
The irrigation department has issued a high alert, instructing emergency rescue teams to remain active and ready to counter any unfortunate situation.
Additionally, in northern mountainous areas, including Azad Kashmir, we were witnessing intermittent rain and snowfall, leading to a drop in temperatures.
However, the possibility of highway blockades due to snowfall and landslides looms large.
As the country grapples with the unprecedented weather conditions, citizens are urged to exercise caution, and emergency services are on high alert to respond to any untoward situation.
