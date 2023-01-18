UrduPoint.com

Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Meet Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

January 18, 2023

Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam meet Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Raja Basharat and Mian Aslam Iqbal called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM office on Wednesday in which matters pertaining to political situation and appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the CM expressed the hope that the committee headed by the Speaker Punjab Assembly will reach to some positive conclusion with regard to the appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister. The committee comprising Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hashim Jawan Bakht will do negotiations with an open heart. The CM outlined, "We will strive to reach a consensus on the name of Caretaker Chief Minister as soon as possible."

More Stories From Pakistan

