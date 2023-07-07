Rallies held to mark "Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran"

To mark "Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran" on the government's call, the people from different walks of life Friday held protest rallies against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Stockholm, Sweden

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :To mark "Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran" on the government's call, the people from different walks of life Friday held protest rallies against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Stockholm, Sweden.

In this connection, the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) organized a protest rally from Murree Road to the Arts Council.

The participants of the rally demanded severe punishment for those who blasphemed the Quran in Sweden.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed on the occasion said that islam was a universal religion, with reference to its beliefs, rules, traditions and values, "The religion's invitation is not for any nation, race or region, but for the entire human race," he added.

He said that United Nations celebrated the International Day against Islamophobia in March this year and acknowledged that desecration of the Holy Quran, profane cartoons and derogatory remarks about Islam were hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

A large number of artists from Rawalpindi Islamabad including Anjum Khabibi, Afzal Latifi, Mansoor Khan Afridi, Ali Shan, Rahat Ahmad Khan, Aamir Chaudhry, Basitullah Chaudhry, Arshad Khan, Shama Adil and other members of civil society participated in the rally.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also took out a rally on Murree Road against the act, in which party leaders Hanif Abbasi, Rahat Qudosi and Sardar Naseem Khan participated.

The protesters condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran and termed it intolerable.

Traders of Laiqat Road also took out a rally from Moti Masjid to Fawara Chowk while a rally led by District Khatib Maulana Iqbal Rizvi was also taken out from Markazi Jamia Masjid to Murree Road in which a large number of citizens participated and raised slogans against the Swedish government.

They demanded of the government to split diplomatic relations with Sweden.

The Rawalpindi Bar Council also observed "Youm-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran" day to condemn the incident. At the same time, Jamat Islami, Sunni Tehrik, Pakistan Awami Tehrik, Muslim Students Organisation and other civil society organizations also recorded their protest peacefully.