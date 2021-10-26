Rally, awareness seminar held to mark "World Polio Day"

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration and the Rotary Club jointly organized a rally and awareness seminar to mark "World Polio Day" here on Tuesday.

The Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro led the rally which taken out from Shahbaz building to Mehran Arts Council Latifabad.

In her recorded video message, the provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho praised the performance of the polio workers and advised the parents to administer polio drops to their children in every polio campaign to save them from permanent disability.

"By immunizing our children, we could eradicate polio virus from the country and the province," Dr Pechuho said, adding that due to better performance of the polio teams, no case of polio was detected in Sindh since July 2020.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro distributed commendation certificates and cash rewards to the polio workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch said joint efforts were needed to save our new generation from permanent disability. He said district administration and Health department were taking initiatives to eradicate polio from the district.

Soomro said anti-polio efforts were being taken by the government and soon this virus would be wiped out from the district.

The District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar Khan, ADC Qaim Akbar Nimai, Dr Emaan, AC Latifabad Fatima Saima, AC Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro addressed the seminar.