UrduPoint.com

Rally, Awareness Seminar Held To Mark "World Polio Day"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:37 PM

Rally, awareness seminar held to mark "World Polio Day"

The district administration and the Rotary Club jointly organized a rally and awareness seminar to mark "World Polio Day" here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration and the Rotary Club jointly organized a rally and awareness seminar to mark "World Polio Day" here on Tuesday.

The Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro led the rally which taken out from Shahbaz building to Mehran Arts Council Latifabad.

In her recorded video message, the provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho praised the performance of the polio workers and advised the parents to administer polio drops to their children in every polio campaign to save them from permanent disability.

"By immunizing our children, we could eradicate polio virus from the country and the province," Dr Pechuho said, adding that due to better performance of the polio teams, no case of polio was detected in Sindh since July 2020.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro distributed commendation certificates and cash rewards to the polio workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch said joint efforts were needed to save our new generation from permanent disability. He said district administration and Health department were taking initiatives to eradicate polio from the district.

Soomro said anti-polio efforts were being taken by the government and soon this virus would be wiped out from the district.

The District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar Khan, ADC Qaim Akbar Nimai, Dr Emaan, AC Latifabad Fatima Saima, AC Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro addressed the seminar.

Related Topics

Sindh World Polio July 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ISI Chief

PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ISI Chief

20 minutes ago
 Sindh decides to execute Dhabeji Special Economic ..

Sindh decides to execute Dhabeji Special Economic Zone project through bidding

3 minutes ago
 India engaged in conspiracies to integrate IIOJK i ..

India engaged in conspiracies to integrate IIOJK into India: Leader THK

3 minutes ago
 World should not ignore Kashmir issue anymore: Arr ..

World should not ignore Kashmir issue anymore: Arrain

3 minutes ago
 20 depts' participation in Dubai Expo to help brin ..

20 depts' participation in Dubai Expo to help bring investment: Baryar

3 minutes ago
 Modi's hegemonic policies put peace at stake in So ..

Modi's hegemonic policies put peace at stake in South Asia

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.