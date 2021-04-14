Ramzan Sasta Bazaars set up in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration Dir Lower was taking solid measures to extend relief to people during holy month of Ramazan by providing essential commodities at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, the district administration has Ramzan Sasata bazaar in Sub Division Timergara and Adenzai where residents could get food items at subsidized rate.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt (retd) Aun Haider Gondal alongwith AC Timergara Tahir Ali Khan paid a surprise visit to Ramzan Sasata Bazar Timergara on Wednesday and checked prices of various food items.

He directed shopkeepers to display price list at prominent places and added that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands by overcharging masses.