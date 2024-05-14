Open Menu

Randhawa Chairs Islamabad Development Working Party Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of Islamabad Development Working Party here at his office.

Representatives of the Ministry of Interior, Planning Commission, Pakistan EPA, PWD, Islamabad Police, Local Government and Rural Development and other departments attended the meeting, said the Spokesman of Chief Commissioner Office Nouman Nazim.

A total of 24 development projects were presented in the meeting, including 17 projects of the Local Government, 4 projects of the Islamabad Police, 2 projects of the Agriculture Department, and 1 project of the libraries Department spanning from grassroots endeavours to modernizing urban infrastructure.

With a strategic focus on community involvement, the meeting heralded a new era of collaborative governance.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad directed that all projects be shifted to Geographic Information System (GIS).

Emphasizing the pivotal role of Geographic Information System (GIS), he underscored the importance of precision and efficiency in project execution.

Moreover, the imperative to tailor development efforts to local needs took precedence. Committees comprising local stakeholders were mandated to ensure projects were not just imposed but aligned with community aspirations.

This grassroots approach signals a paradigm shift towards inclusive governance.

On the project of the Library Department, the Chief Commissioner directed that the newly constructed library should be built on international standards and e-library should also be made part of the project.

The integration of an e-library component underscores Islamabad's aspiration to become a hub of knowledge and innovation.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad also directed that all the projects should be evaluated on the basis of environment and all the projects should include the component of planting trees up to two percent.

With Chief Commissioner Randhawa's visionary leadership steering the course, Islamabad stands poised to emerge as a beacon of development excellence, where innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability converge.

