Rangers Seizes NCP Goods Worth Millions

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Rangers seizes NCP goods worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Pakistan Customs Friday foiled a smuggling bid of non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth millions at the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

The paramilitary force providing assistance to Customs authorities at Abdul Jabbar Shaheed Check Post located at Sindh- Balochistan border recovered NCP goods including 4100 kg of Catechu, 20kg betel nuts, 50 gutka packets, 48 electronic inverters, 40 cartons of Iranian air gun plates, 28 cartons of welding rods, 29 tyres, 80 packets of cigarettes, 15 bags of Chinese salt, 2620 autorickshaws and motorcycles, said a news release .

All the recovered NCP goods worth Rs 32 million have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

More Stories From Pakistan

