Rashid proposes Opposition to hold dialogue for resolving public issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday urged the Opposition parties to hold dialogue with ruling party for resolving public issues.

"Opposition will have to come on negotiating table for addressing issues with ruling party, " he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Opposition leaders, he said were trying to be fool the nation. Commenting on Broadsheet scandal, he said the detail report would be available within forty five days.

Sheikh Rashid said that after the detail report on Broadsheet, the nation would take the decision. In reply to a question, the minister said that experts would look into the case of Broadsheet. He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would complete its constitutional tenure. He stated that his party has full support of the coalition partners. He suggested that Opposition should sit with the government for dialogue and avoid using tactics to hoodwink the masses.