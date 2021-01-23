UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid Proposes Opposition To Hold Dialogue For Resolving Public Issues

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 09:52 PM

Rashid proposes Opposition to hold dialogue for resolving public issues

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday urged the Opposition parties to hold dialogue with ruling party for resolving public issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday urged the Opposition parties to hold dialogue with ruling party for resolving public issues.

"Opposition will have to come on negotiating table for addressing issues with ruling party, " he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

Opposition leaders, he said were trying to be fool the nation. Commenting on Broadsheet scandal, he said the detail report would be available within forty five days.

Sheikh Rashid said that after the detail report on Broadsheet, the nation would take the decision. In reply to a question, the minister said that experts would look into the case of Broadsheet. He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would complete its constitutional tenure. He stated that his party has full support of the coalition partners. He suggested that Opposition should sit with the government for dialogue and avoid using tactics to hoodwink the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Scandal Rashid TV Government Opposition Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Woman among 2 killed in road accidents

23 seconds ago

Minister Railways meets Chief Minister

25 seconds ago

Police Arrest Wife of Russian Opposition Activist ..

24 minutes ago

Govt to neither recognize Israel nor amend Khatam- ..

24 minutes ago

Opposition annoyed over investigation of their cor ..

24 minutes ago

Japan Scrambled Fighter Jets 206 Times in Past 9 M ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.