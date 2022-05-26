UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Police Ensures Law And Order Amid PTI's Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Rawalpindi Police ensures law and order amid PTI's protest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The district administration and Rawalpindi police remained on duty to maintain law and order amid call of protest by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Nadim Shehzad along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Wasim Riaz, SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and other divisional SPs also kept patrolling in the city to review law and order situation.

In Rawalpindi, Murree Road also turned into a battle field when the police tried to stop rallies of PTI workers moving towards Islamabad that also resulted into scuffles among them. Police managed to stop protesters from causing more disruptions.

The district administrations of twin cities have sealed all the roads leading to Red Zone and Parliament House by installing containers and trollers to stop the rallies of PTI from entering into the Federal capital.

