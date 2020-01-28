UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Police Recover Boy Kidnapped For Ransom

Tue 28th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Police arrested the kidnappers and recovered a student kidnapped for ransom in the jurisdiction of Ratta Amral police station here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

A nine-year old Adeel was going to school when kidnappers on a motorcycle kidnapped the boy on the way.

Police team arrested the kidnappers who were identified as Ahmed and Sahrab Rai.

Police had registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis appreciated the officials for solving the case at the earliest.

