UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Dawood To Leave For Tashkent (Uzbekistan) Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:42 PM

Razak Dawood to leave for Tashkent (Uzbekistan) today

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, will leave for Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on Tuesday, accompanied by officials of the government and a large business delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, will leave for Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on Tuesday, accompanied by officials of the government and a large business delegation.

He will attend the 6th Session of Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Ministerial Commission to held on July 14, followed by the Pakistan-Uzbekistan "Silk Route Reconnect" Business forum to be held on July 15-16.

A bilateral transit trade agreement will also be signed during the visit, said a news release issued by Ministry of Commerce (MoC) here .

As part of MoC's "Silk Route Reconnect Policy", Pakistan will provide Uzbekistan access to our seaports and beyond and Pakistan will get access to the Central Asian Republics (CARs) and beyond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Visit Tashkent Uzbekistan July Commerce Government Agreement Asia Silk Road

Recent Stories

High courts can’t hear employment cases: SC

10 minutes ago

EU airlines prepared for summer take-off

1 minute ago

'Cattle markets bustling with enthusiastic custome ..

1 minute ago

Ryanair announces 2,000 new pilot jobs as it recov ..

1 minute ago

Cotton futures close higher

16 minutes ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund Expects WHO's Appro ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.