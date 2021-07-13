Razak Dawood to leave for Tashkent (Uzbekistan) today

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, will leave for Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on Tuesday, accompanied by officials of the government and a large business delegation.

He will attend the 6th Session of Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Ministerial Commission to held on July 14, followed by the Pakistan-Uzbekistan "Silk Route Reconnect" Business forum to be held on July 15-16.

A bilateral transit trade agreement will also be signed during the visit, said a news release issued by Ministry of Commerce (MoC) here .

As part of MoC's "Silk Route Reconnect Policy", Pakistan will provide Uzbekistan access to our seaports and beyond and Pakistan will get access to the Central Asian Republics (CARs) and beyond.