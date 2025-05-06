DPM Dar apprises Algerian FM of evolving regional situation post Indian inflammatory rhetoric

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf.

The DPM/FM apprised him of the evolving regional situation and heightened tensions arising from India’s inflammatory rhetoric and its unilateral measures against Pakistan, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, a DPM's Office news release said.

Algerian Foreign Minister, Attaf emphasized the importance of restraint and the need for de-escalation by both sides. He reaffirmed Algeria’s commitment to coordinate and cooperate with Pakistan within the framework of the UN Security Council.

The two leaders also agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including economy, trade, and defence.