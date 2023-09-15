Real face of so-called Indian democracy is daily witnessed in IIOJK'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :As the world is observing International Day of Democracy, today, Narendra Modi-led Indian government continues to deny the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir their democratic right to choose their political future.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said India is violating all democratic norms in IIOJK which continues to simmer under a brutal siege by the Indian military. It maintained that India had proved itself a fake democracy by crushing Kashmiris' right to self-determination with its military might.

It said that death of India's so-called democracy was daily witnessed in the killing fields of Kashmir, adding the situation worsened further since 5th August 2019 when the Modi regime illegally revoked the special status of the occupied territory.

The report pointed out that despite facing Indian brutalities for the last over seven decades, the Kashmiri people were determined to continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion. It added that the Modi-led Hindutva government of India could not silence the Kashmiris' cry for right to self-determination through dint of force.

The report said time has come for the world to recognize the reality of Modi's India, which is only a fascist Hindu fundamentalist state cloaked in so-called democracy. While urging the United Nations to fulfill its responsibilities regarding the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, the report added it is high time for justice-loving people of the world to stand up for the besieged Kashmiris.