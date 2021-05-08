Recent wave of coronavirus too lethal as compared to previous: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the current wave of coronavirus was too lethal and dangerous as compared to previous so everyone should have to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the current wave of coronavirus was too lethal and dangerous as compared to previous so everyone should have to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people should be careful regarding this wave of pandemic because it was difficult for the country to face situation like in India.

He said the registration of citizens of 30 year and above would be started after Eid for vaccination against coronavirus, adding, the capacity of vaccination centers would be increased in the all cities of the country.

Replying to a question, he said there was no shortage of oxygen in the country.

The minister said that according to the experts, the coronavirus vaccine was proving its effectiveness against the deadly virus.

Asad Umar said according to COVAX agreement 40.5 million people would be vaccinated in the country.

To another question, he said the review session would be held regarding education system on May18 and decision would be taken about the matter after analysing facts and figures.

He said Nawaz Sharif went to abroad for taking medical treatment and Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of his elder brother but the former prime minister neither taking treatment at there nor returning back to the country.

Now, Shehbaz Sharif wanted to go abroad for same purpose but who would given his guarantee, he questioned.